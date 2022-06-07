Motherland: Fort Salem Wages War (and Weddings!) in Final Season Trailer

The final season of Freeform’s witch-military drama is going to be a real mother.

The trailer for Motherland: Fort Salem‘s third and final outing was released on Tuesday, giving fans a bittersweet first look at what’s next for Raelle and her fellow runaways. The third season wrapped in August 2021, so you might want to click here for a refresher on what went down. It was a lot.

“Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit,” reads the final season’s official logline. “With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.”

And, um… Are we seeing things, or are Abigail and Raelle having a double wedding?! There’s so much to digest in this trailer, it’s ridiculous.

Returning for the final season are Taylor Hickson as Raelle, Jessica Sutton as Tally, Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail, Amalia Holm as Scylla, Demetria McKinney as Anacostia and Lyne Renée as Alder. We’ll also see more of Sheryl Lee Ralph as President Wade, Victor Webster as Vice President Blanton Silver, Tony Giroux as Adil and Catherine Lough Haggquist as Petra.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Motherland: Fort Salem‘s final season — premiering Tuesday, June 21 at 10/9c — then drop a comment with your thoughts and theories below.