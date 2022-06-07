Law & Order: Sam Waterston Confirmed to Return for Season 22

It’s official: Jack McCoy is coming back for another season of Law & Order.

Sam Waterston, who previously signed a one-year deal to return as the beloved DA for Season 21, has been confirmed for Season 22, our sister site Deadline reports. With 18 seasons under his belt, he is the longest-tenured cast member of NBC’s flagship series.

This comes after Anthony Anderson, who also signed a one-year deal, did not renew his contract and will not be back as Det. Kevin Bernard next season.

The revival, which secured a Season 22 renewal in May, also stars franchise newcomers Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon and Jeffrey Donovan as Bernard’s partner, Det. Frank Cosgrove.

No word yet on how the show plans to write Anderson’s Bernard out of the series, or who is set to replace him.

Showrunner Rick Eid previously opened up about his plans to do more with the series pending a renewal. “I’m excited about next season,” he told TVLine. “I think next year, we’ll get an opportunity to dig even deeper into the character stuff, which really excites me.”