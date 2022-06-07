Carol Burnett Joins Mrs. American Pie, Apple Comedy Starring Kristen Wiig

The already stacked cast for Apple TV’s Mrs. American Pie series has added a veritable dollop of whipped cream, in the form of comedy legend Carol Burnett.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, developed and executive-produced by Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemon and created by showrunner Abe Sylvia, Mrs. American Pie is a story about “gorgeously impossible people” in the 1970s that follows Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

As Maxine attempts to cross that “impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots,” Mrs. American Pie promises to ask: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” And, “What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Burnett, TVLine has learned, will fill the role of Norma Desmond , the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets (…including more than a few of her own).

Mrs. American Pie‘s ensemble cast also includes seven-time Emmy winner Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin, while Dern is in talks to fill a key role.