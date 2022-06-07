Carol Burnett Joins Mrs. American Pie, Apple Comedy Starring Kristen Wiig

The already stacked cast for Apple TV’s Mrs. American Pie series has added a veritable dollop of whipped cream, in the form of comedy legend Carol Burnett.
Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, developed and executive-produced by Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemon and created by showrunner Abe Sylvia, Mrs. American Pie is a story about “gorgeously impossible people” in the 1970s that follows Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.
As Maxine attempts to cross that “impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots,” Mrs. American Pie promises to ask: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” And, “What will you sacrifice to get there?”
Burnett, TVLine has learned, will fill the role of Norma
Desmond, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets (…including more than a few of her own).
Mrs. American Pie‘s ensemble cast also includes seven-time Emmy winner Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin, while Dern is in talks to fill a key role.