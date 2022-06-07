A League of Their Own Gets Summer Release Date at Prime Video — Watch the Peaches Play Ball in New Teaser

Batter up! Prime Video’s A League of Their Own adaptation has set a date for its opening day.

The baseball-themed series, based on the beloved 1992 film, will premiere on Friday, Aug. 12, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes available at once. Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) lead an ensemble cast in a story about the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” per the official description.

Prime Video also released a new teaser for the series — which you can watch above — that teases some hard-hitting action as the Rockford Peaches take the field (Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” makes for a great soundtrack), Nick Offerman as the Peaches’ manager and the emergence of a talented Black pitcher played by Chanté Adams. And did we sense some romantic sparks between Jacobson’s Carson and Carden’s Greta?

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at A League of Their Own, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be buying tickets to this one?