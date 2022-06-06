Resident Evil Unleashes Terrifying New Apocalyptic Creatures in Netflix Trailer

The end of the world has arrived in the official trailer for Resident Evil, which premieres Thursday, July 14 on Netflix.

In the sneak peek above, survivors battle their way through an apocalypse that can be traced back to — big surprise here — the Umbrella Corporation. The company’s new antidepressant Joy contained the t-Virus, which essentially turns those infected into zombies. And it’s not just affecting people; the Joy drug has unleashed terrifying evil of different forms into the world.

Set in the year 2036, 14 years after Joy has caused so much pain, the eight-episode series follows Jade Wesker (played by Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska) in her fight for survival in a “world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures,” per the official synopsis. Amid this absolute carnage, Jade is “haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The series also stars Lance Reddick (Fringe), Tamara Smart (ITV’s The Worst Witch), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Paola Nuñez (TV’s The Purge), Ahad Raza Mir (Pakistan’s Hum Tum), Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery (Sanditon).

Showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) wrote the series alongside fellow EP Mary Leah Sutton (Tell Me a Story, The Following). Robert Kulzer (who produced the Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich) and Oliver Berben also executive-produce through their production company Constantin Film.