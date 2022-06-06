Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Casts Mihawk, Kaya and 4 Others — First Look

One Piece fans now have six more familiar faces to anticipate when the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate manga series comes to life at Netflix.

The following new cast members were announced Monday during the streamer’s Geeked Week event: Steven Ward as Mihawk and Celeste Loots as Kaya (both pictured here), as well as Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbass as Chef Zeff and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

They join previously announced cast members Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong and Vincent Regan as Garp.

One Piece is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as co-showrunners, executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, and original manga author Oda.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s live-action One Piece, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.