Fate: The Winx Saga: Flora Finally Arrives in Season 2 Sneak Peek

Netflix is taking viewers back to the Otherworld this fall (exact date TBD) with a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, and we have your first look at a highly anticipated “new” character.

As TVLine previously reported, Paulina Chavez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) is joining the live-action Winx Club adaptation as earth fairy Flora, whose conspicuous absence from the show’s first season did not sit well with fans. The above clip of Flora’s arrival was unveiled Monday as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Additional Season 2 newcomers include Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as a character named Sebastian and Brandon Grace as Grey.

They join returning cast members Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Fate: The Winx Saga, which dropped its six-episode first season in January 2021, “follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence,” per the official synopsis. It’s the first live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated world.

Brian Young will once again serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look Chavez as Flora, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Fate: The Winx Saga below.