Netflix Renews All of Us Are Dead, Releases Warrior Nun Season 2 Teaser

All of Us Are Dead lives! The South Korean zombie drama will be back for Season 2, it was officially announced on Monday as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

Netflix also released a wild teaser for Warrior Nun‘s first episodes in… well, a while.

All of Us Are Dead‘s freshman season, released back in January, followed a group of students who were trapped in a high school and found themselves in dire situations as they sought to be rescued from a zombie invasion.

After its premiere, All of Us Are Dead shot straight into the Top 10 most watched non-English TV series in 91 countries, and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also amassed 361 million viewing hours in its first 10 days.

The way Season 1 ended left room for endless possibilities, which fans will now get to see in All of Us Are Dead 2, which will again be written by co-creator Chun Sung-il and directed by co-creators Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su.

Warrior Nun released its freshman season back in July of 2020, nearly two years ago. Inspired by the Manga novels, the series revolves around Ava, a 19-year-old woman (played by Alba Baptista) who woke up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She in turn discovered she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

The teaser video below sums up Season 1 then rolls out fresh, action-packed footage from Season 2, before leaving the (very!) patient fans with a timetable for the series’ return.