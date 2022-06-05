MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Winners: Euphoria Duo, JLo and More — Full List

More than two dozen Golden Popcorn buckets — arguably the tastiest of trophies — were handed out during Sunday’s three-hour broadcast of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams, the ceremony celebrated fans’ favorite shows, stars and films, with both halves of the event (scripted and unscripted) airing back-to-back beginning at 8/7c.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria entered Sunday’s ceremony as the most nominated movie and TV show, with seven nominations apiece. The Batman followed behind with four, while the following titles found themselves with three nods each: Loki, The Lost City, Selling Sunset, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Summer House.
Read on for a full list of 2022 nominees, which we’ll be updating as winners are announced throughout Sunday’s ceremony:
SCRIPTED CATEGORIES
BEST MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER!
Scream
The Batman
The Adam Project
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Dune
BEST SHOW
Euphoria — WINNER!
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson, The Batman
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER!
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER!
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
John Cena, Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER!
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER!
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell, The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER!
James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti, You
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria
Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER!
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER!
Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
Mia Goth, X
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER!
Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER!
BEST TEAM
Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER!
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria — WINNER!
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
The Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER!
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)
“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)
“Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)
“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER!
“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
“America” – (West Side Story)
“Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)
“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)
“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)
“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)
“Original Score” (Halo)
“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)
“Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)
UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Janet Jackson
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER!
The Beatles: Get Back
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset — WINNER!
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST REALITY STAR
Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER!
Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER!
Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER!
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef — WINNER!
Queer Eye
BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show — WINNER!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER!
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER!
Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch — WINNER!
Benito Skinner
Caleb Hearon
Khaby Lame
Megan Stalter
BEST FIGHT
“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER!
“Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac
“Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset
“Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House
“Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER!
Sher, Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
How did your favorite movies, shows and stars fare? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s winners below.