Loot Trailer: Maya Rudolph Is a Billionaire Divorcée Looking for a Purpose in Apple TV+ Comedy

Money can’t buy you class… or a purpose in life, apparently. New on Streaming

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its new workplace comedy Loot, starring SNL alum Maya Rudolph as Molly, a filthy rich wife living the high life with her tech exec husband, played by Adam Scott. (For her birthday, he gives her a boat so big, they have to take a second boat just to get to it.) But when she finds out he’s cheating with a much younger woman, Molly has to face life on her own — a prospect that leaves her sobbing and scarfing down handfuls of candy.

The divorce lands Molly a staggering $87 billion settlement, but it doesn’t tell her what to do with it, exactly. Luckily, she gets a call from Sofia (Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), the director of Molly’s charity foundation. To be clear, Molly didn’t even know she had a foundation, but she quickly latches on to Sofia and her employees as a lifeline, determined to put her new riches to good use.

“I am so excited to save the world together,” Molly declares as she enlists a reluctant Sofia to be her new BFF — and maybe finds herself a new love, too? “You’ve got so much money, you could buy any man,” an underling played by Ron Funches tells her. “Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth… they probably could make you a whole new Hemsworth!”

Loot premieres Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?