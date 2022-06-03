TVLine Items: All Star Shore Cast, College Girls' New Transfer and More

The next big reality competition series coming to Paramount+ is essentially Jersey Shore meets Love Island meets RuPaul’s Drag Race meets… so much alcohol.

Premiering on Wednesday, June 29, All Star Shore will pit 14 international reality stars against one another for a brutal “party competition series,” featuring challenges like “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found.”

The following reality stars have been tapped to compete: Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore), Bethan Kershaw (Geordie Shore), Blake Horstmann (Bachelor in Paradise), Chloe Ferry (Geordie Shore), Giannina Gibelli (Love Is Blind), James Tindale (Geordie Shore), Joey Essex (The Only Way Is Essex), Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island), Karime Pindter (Acapulco Shore), Luis “Potro” Caballero (Acapulco Shore), Marina Gregory (The Circle: Brazil). Ricardo Salusse (Rio Shore), Trina Njoroge (Love Island) and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mitchell Slaggert (Gossip Girl) is joining HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Slaggert will play Jackson, a former Division I athlete who transfers to Essex College after spending two years at a party school. Despite his traditional jock exterior, Jackson has a “depth that begins to show over time.” Perhaps Slaggert can fill the void left by Gavin Leatherwood, who shocked fans by revealing that he’s not returning for Season 2.

* Lil Rel Howery (Rel) and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) are joining Peacock’s 10-episode mystery drama series Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Deadline reports. Described as a “fun, character driven, case-of-the-week” series, the cast already includes Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castañeda.