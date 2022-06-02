TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. Doctor Strange 2: Every Connection to Every Marvel TV Series

The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff.

As basically a sequel to WandaVision, TVLine readers gave Doctor Strange 2 an average grade of “B-.”

* Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Glynn Turman (Fargo), Timm Sharp (Enlightened) and Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies) to its cast in recurring guest-star roles, our sister site Variety reports.

* CNN will broadcast a live Juneteenth concert from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 19, featuring performances by Mickey Guyton, the Roots, Jhené Aiko, Michelle Williams, Billy Porter and more.

* Prime Video’s comedy The Outlaws, starring Stephen Merchant and Christoper Walken, will return for Season 2 on Friday, Aug. 5.

* John Malkovich (Billions), Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom) and Claes Bang (The Affair) have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ fashion drama The New Look, starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

* Watch a trailer for Trevor: The Musical, the filmed version of the acclaimed Off-Broadway show, premiering Friday, June 24 on Disney+:

