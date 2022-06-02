Beavis and Butt-Head's Return to Drop on Paramount+ in June — Watch Trailer for 'Dumbest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made'

Beavis and Butt-Head are back, and more immature than ever.

Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled a trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, an original movie that will land on the streaming service Thursday, June 23 and mark the animated duo’s first on-screen appearance since 2011.

Described in the logline as a project that “promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made,” Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe follows the pair at space camp after some “creative sentencing” from a juvenile court judge in 1998. “Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move,” the description reads. “After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world — and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.”

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge will be back to voice both of the titular slackers, while the rest of the voice cast includes Gary Cole (NCIS), Chris Diamantopoulos (Made for Love), Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Brian Huskey (Bob’s Burgers), Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-0), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Root (Barry), Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) and Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force).

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud — and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

The show originally aired on MTV from 1993-97, then came back for an eighth season on the network in 2011. In July 2020, Comedy Central ordered two seasons of a “reimagined” Beavis and Butt-Head series (with Judge once again on board); that project was shuffled to Paramount+ in February 2022 and is expected to premiere on the streamer later this year. Plus, the full library of Beavis and Butt-Head‘s 200-plus original episodes will also land on Paramount+ the same day that Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe drops.

Check out the full trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching the movie.