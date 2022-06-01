Tuesday Ratings: Holey Moley Goes Low, AGT Dominates Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent opened Season 17 with 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dominating Tuesday in both measures; read recap. The 15+ Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

Leading out of that, Dancing With Myself debuted to 2.7 mil and a 0.4 rating.

Over on ABC, Holey Moley (2.4 mil/0.3) slipped to one of its smallest audiences ever while matching its demo low. The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.2 mil/0.2) were comparatively steady.

Back from its latest multi-week break, Superman & Lois (730K/0.1) was steady in audience but dipped in the demo. Tom Swift‘s out-of-season debut (450K/0.1, average TVLine reader grade “B-“) was not quite on par with time slot predecessor Naomi‘s averages (520K/0.1).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.