Our Flag Means Death Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

This calls for a celebratory sea shanty: HBO Max has renewed its pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The renewal comes just over two months after Our Flag Means Death‘s 10-episode freshman season wrapped on March 24. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back!” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “We congratulate [creator] David [Jenkins], [star] Taika [Waititi], [star] Rhys [Darby] and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Jenkins added, “We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

The show’s first season was very loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Darby), who traded in his seemingly charmed life for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer and became captain of the pirate ship Revenge, where he struggled to earn the respect of his crew. After a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi), Stede’s friendship with the man became romantic throughout the season — and now, per HBO Max’s renewal announcement, Stede and Blackbeard will “have to survive” love in the show’s new episodes.

Our Flag Means Death‘s sizable ensemble also includes Nathan Foad (Lucius), Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Ewen Bremner (Buttons), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Kristian Nairn (Wee John Feeney), Con O’Neill (Izzy Hands), Guz Khan (Ivan), David Fane (Fang), Rory Kinnear (the Badminton twins), Samba Schutte (Roach), Nat Faxon (The Swede), Fred Armisen (Geraldo) and Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie).

