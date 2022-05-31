TVLine Items: New Star Wars Series, The Bad Batch Trailer and More

The Star Wars TV universe continues to expand.

Tales of the Jedi — an anthology of animated shorts featuring Jedi from the prequel era — will stream this fall on Disney+. Three of the first episodes will chronicle the origins of Ahsoka Tano, it was announced at Star Wars Celebration, while another three will focus on Count Dooku.

Additionally, Young Jedi Adventures, the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers and early grade schoolers, is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior in Spring 2023. These original stories will follow Younglings “as they are swept off into adventures and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights,” learning valuable skills along the way.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Adrienne Warren (Women of the Movement) will star in the Hulu series Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s book, which is described as a decades-spanning family drama wrapped in a murder mystery, our sister site Deadline reports.

* LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation — which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and finds Finn arranging a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon — will premiere Friday, Aug. 5 on Disney+.

* The second season of Disney’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series consists of 16 episodes and will premiere this fall. Watch a trailer:

* Prime Video has released a trailer for the YA series The Summer I Turned Pretty, premiering with all episodes on Friday, June 17:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?