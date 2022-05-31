Pinocchio: Cynthia Erivo Works Her Magic for Tom Hanks' Geppetto in Disney+ Movie Trailer

A luminous Cynthia Erivo‘s Blue Fairy works her magic on behalf of Tom Hanks’ wishful Geppetto in the first trailer for Disney+‘s Pinocchio movie, which is set for a Thursday, Sept. 8 (aka Disney Day) premiere.

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, who previously collaborated with Hanks on Forrest Gump and Cast Away and… well, let’s leave it at that… directed this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

In addition to Hanks and Erivo, the cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Pinocchio; Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped) as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) as “Honest” John; Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) in the original role of Sofia the Seagull; Luke Evans (The Alienist) as The Coachman; Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina); Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd (His Dark Materials) as Lampwick.

Watch the trailer below and tell us if you “wood” watch Pinocchio!