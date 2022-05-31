Big Brother 24, The Challenge: USA Debut Get July Dates on CBS

Season 24 of the summertime staple Big Brother will kick off in early July alongside the CBS premiere of The Challenge: USA, the latest incarnation of the long-running MTV competition series.

Big Brother 24 will open its house’s doors on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c with a 90-minute episode, followed by the 90-minute premiere of The Challenge: USA (both of which will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+).

Following its season premiere, Big Brother will air Thursdays at 9 pm (featuring the live evictions), and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, and Paramount+ subscribers can catch “all the action” on the Live Feeds.

Following its 90-minute premiere, The Challenge: USA will air Wednesdays at 9 pm; T.J. Lavin serves as host.

The Challenge: USA, as previously reported, brings together fan favorites from CBS reality shows (including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island) to “compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves.” In addition to a $500,000 prize, the cast of The Challenge: USA will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

Additional details about the upcoming seasons of Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will be announced soon.

Which of these two summertime reality-TV shows will you be tuning in for?