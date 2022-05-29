JoJo Siwa's Girl Group XOMG POP! Auditions for AGT Season 17 — Watch

JoJo Siwa is adding another reality competition show to her resume this week, and she’s bringing along a few friends.

XOMG POP!, a girl group founded by Siwa and mom Jessalynn, hits the America’s Got Talent stage in Tuesday’s Season 17 premiere (NBC, 8/7c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the high-energy audition. (There’s even a quick shot of the Siwas watching proudly from the wings.)

The seven members of XOMG POP! — Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Leigha Rose Sanderson and Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan were discovered on E! and Peacock’s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. The group’s first single, “Candy Hearts,” was released in December 2021.

Siwa’s first AGT appearance comes just weeks after she debuted as a judge on Fox’s revamped So You Think You Can Dance. She also recently placed second in Season 30 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars; she was the first contestant in the show’s history to compete as a same-sex pair, matched with dance pro Jenna Johnson.

All four of AGT‘s previous judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara — are back on the panel for Season 17, along with host Terry Crews.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at XOMG POP!’s attempt at AGT stardom, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Siwa’s girl group below.