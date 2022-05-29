Friday Ratings: The Blacklist Flat With Finale, SmackDown Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist closed out Season 9 with one of its smallest audiences ever (2.7 million total viewers), its fourth 0.2 rating in the past five weeks, and a couple of cast changes. The Shocking Cast Exits of 2022 (So Far)

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.8 mil/0.4) led Memorial Day Eve Eve Eve in the demo while putting up its smallest audience in… a while.

Over on CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.3 mil/0.2) dipped in the demo, while a Blue Bloods rerun copped Friday’s largest audience (2.9 million).

Elsewhere, ABC’s Soul of a Nation AANHPI special drew 1.8 mil/0.2…. and The CW’s Charmed (540K/0.1) and Dynasty (460K/0.0) are both quite inflated pending adjustment due to sports preemptions.

