Thursday Ratings: Bull Flat With Series Finale, Grey's Finale Tops Quiet Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Bull ended its six-season run on Thursday night with four million total viewers and its sixth 0.3 demo rating out of its last eight outings. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall 2022?

Grade the legal drama’s series finale down below.

Over on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy‘s double-episode season ender averaged shy of four million total viewers along with a night-leading 0.6 rating, holding steady week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B-,” while Season 18 earned a “C+.”

Lastly, Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped, while Welcome to Flatch‘s final Season 1 episodes did 730K/0.1 and 630K/0.1, down a bit from last week’s double pump.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.