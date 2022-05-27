Power Book III: Raq Reunites the Family in Season 2 Teaser — Get Premiere Date

Blood may be thicker than water, but money muddies everything. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

That’s the prevailing message in the new teaser for Starz’s hit prequel spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which also touts the drama’s Season 2 premiere date — Sunday, Aug. 14 — and the Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.”

The early 1990s-set series is the third in the Power Universe, and tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular Kanan and Tony Award winner Patina Miller plays Raq. Hailey Kilgore costars as Kanan’s cousin and close confidant, Jukebox.

Tensions will mount in Season 2, as seen in the trailer above, when Raq gains control over the city’s drug scene, but loses her emotional hold on Kanan because of Detective Howard’s (Omar Epps) lingering secret.

Lou-Lou, meanwhile, wants to focus on his emerging record label, but Raq only sees the downsides of losing her little brother and most trusted lieutenant. As for Marvin, he remains loyal to his younger sister Raq, but can’t seem to win back Jukebox’s trust and forgiveness after physically and verbally attacking her for being a lesbian.

“Family. Us. I know we got our differences,” Raq intones. “But at the end of the day, we blood. And that’s way more important than any static that’s between us.”

