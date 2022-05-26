Netflix Adds Warning to Stranger Things Season Premiere After School Shooting

Netflix is adding a warning card that will run ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, in light of this week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” the warning card reads, according to our sister site Variety. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of Episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.” The episode will also get a content warning for “graphic violence involving children” and “disturbing images.”

The sequence in question, which was already released early online, is in fact the season’s cold open — a flashback to the Hawkins lab circa 1979, where Dr. Bremmer (played again by Matthew Modine) is trying to study Ten’s own telekinetic abilities when all hell breaks loose down the hall, leaving behind a gruesome menagerie of bloodied, young subjects.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old suspect also was killed. The tragedy marked the deadliest American school shooting since the murders at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary nearly 10 years ago.

The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 is still slated to debut this Friday, returning after a nearly three-year hiatus with five new episodes. Season 4’s second part will consist of two additional episodes and will premiere on Friday, July 1.