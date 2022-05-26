Jude Law to Lead New Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Series From Spider-Man Franchise's Jon Watts and Chris Ford

Jon Watts and Chris Ford’s upcoming Star Wars series now has a title and a lead actor.

Teased by Vanity Fair earlier this month, the live-action series will be titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law set to star, it was announced Thursday as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase.

The series comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Ford, and is on track to stream on Disney+ in 2023.

As previously revealed in Vanity Fair’s deep-dive into future Star Wars TV and film projects, the series is set during set during the post-Return of the Jedi construction following the Empire’s demise (same as The Mandalorian and the upcoming live-action Ahsoka series) and is described as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

Skeleton Crew will also star kids and is “as much for kids as The Clone Wars,“ exec producer Dave Filoni said at Star Wars Celebration.

For the project, Watts and Ford had been using the code name “Grammar Rode,” which is a nod to a Simpsons episode in which Bart and his friends lie to their parents about going to a made-up educational event. Casting is currently underway for the four preteens who will lead the show.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is being held May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California just as the latest live-action Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is about to make its Disney+ debut (on Friday). Other panels to be held during the fan weekend include Light & Magic (previewing the Disney+ docuseries debuting July 27), an Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration and Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni.