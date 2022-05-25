TVLine Items: Speed Racer Live-Action Series, Cobra Kai Promotion and More

Speed Racer is making its way back to TV screens.

A live-action series based on the Japanese manga and animated show has received a series order at Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter. J.J. Abrams will executive-produce via his Bad Robot banner, while Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) and Ron Fitzgerald (Perry Mason, Westworld) serve as co-writers and showrunners.

Previous English adaptations include the anime series Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon, and a 2008 live-action film starring Emile Hirsch, directed by the Wachowskis.

* Cobra Kai has cast Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) to play Kim Da-Eun, a formidable South Korean sensei who factors into Terry Silver’s plans for accelerating Cobra Kai’s expansion, while Dallas Dupree Young (aka Kenny Payne) has been promoted to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW will live simulcast the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, June 5 at 8 pm ET/PT.

