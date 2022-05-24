Jen Psaki to Join MSNBC After Stepping Down as White House Press Secretary

Confirming speculation that began swirling in early April, MSNBC announced on Tuesday that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be joining its ranks.

Beginning this fall, Psaki will appear across MSNBC and NBC News, including contributions to MSNBC’s primetime election coverage. She’s also developing an original streaming program that she will host, expected to debut on Peacock in 2023.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Added Psaki, “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

Psaki began her tenure as White House press secretary shortly after President Biden’s election in November 2020. Prior to her job with the Biden administration, Psaki’s career in political communications also included time as President Obama’s deputy press secretary and deputy communications director, as well as a stint as the State Department’s spokesperson. She also previously served as a political commentator for CNN, which was said to be courting her for another, post-Biden role before she entered advanced negotiations with MSNBC.

Her final White House press briefing took place on Friday, May 13; Karine Jean-Pierre now serves as press secretary.