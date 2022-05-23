TVLine Items: Taran Killam Rom-Com, Station 19 Vet's New Role and More

Taran Killam is striking up an Arranged Hollywood romance: The SNL and Single Parents vet is attached to star in a potential romantic comedy series for Amazon’s Freevee (fka IMDb TV), which he will also co-write and executive-produce with Gloria Calderón Kellett (With Love, One Day at a Time), our sister site Deadline reports.

Arranged — which is currently in the development stage — follows “a self-destructive movie star (Killam) and an ambitious pop Latina diva who agree to a mutually beneficial ‘public relationship’ in order to help sell her upcoming breakup album and save his declining career, a decision they immediately regret as they quickly realize they hate each other’s guts.”

“One of the great joys of the hustle is the people who become family along the way,” Kellett tells Deadline. “Taran Killam is one such person. We’ve known each other for 17 years, did black box theatre in LA back in the day, and cheered one another on in our various endeavors dreaming of the moment when we could work together again for real. It is a joy that he brought me this idea.”

Added Killam: “I’m excited about taking a pessimistic premise and finding the optimism in it. I love romantic comedies. And nobody writes about love and the human heart better than my dear friend Gloria.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19) will star in AMC’s six-episode, half-hour series Demascus as “a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) has joined the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie, starring Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern, per Deadline.

* Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit the first-ever Scooby-Doo preschool series, Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups, in which the titular pals work as camp counselors who “lead a ‘paw’-some crew on mystery-solving adventures.” Scooby-Doo vets Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard will lead the voice cast as Scooby and Shaggy.

* Amazon Studios has given a two-season order to The Hospital, a sci-fi animated comedy executive-produced by Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and featuring the voices of Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Rudolph and Lyonne. The series follows “Sleech and Klak — aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons — as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs,” per the official synopsis. “Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.”

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?