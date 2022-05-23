All Rise Season 3 Trailer: Lola Finds Herself at War, Mark Has a Bombshell

The Lola-coaster is back, and it’s off to a dramatic start in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for All Rise Season 3, premiering Tuesday, June 7 at 8/7c on its new home OWN.

The upcoming run picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” per the official synopsis. While it appears that Lola is able to maintain her position as a judge, she still finds herself targeted by opponents in the above video.

“This election exposed your vulnerabilities,” attorney Corrine Cuthbert (guest star Anne Heche) declares, adding that “this little war of ours is far from over.”

But Lola’s not going anywhere without a fight. “Show them why you won,” Judge Benner urges her mentee.

Elsewhere, Mark and Luke have an ominous conversation that hints at trouble. “Are you planning to drop a bombshell at trial?” Luke asks, while Mark warns, “There is is something coming down the pike.”

And in case you missed the news/think your eyes are playing tricks on you, that is indeed Christian Keyes (The Boys, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) now playing the role of Lola’s husband Robin, who was previously portrayed by Todd Williams.

During an Instagram Live in January, star/executive producer Simone Missick revealed that the theme of Season 3 will, fittingly, be “new beginnings.” The actress also teased that “something dramatic happens at the courthouse and somebody might not make it.” Plus, “somebody might be coming into Lola’s life and messing things up,” Missick hinted.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts and predications!