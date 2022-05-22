SNL: [Spoiler] Crashes Unaired Rap Video Tribute to Lorne Michaels

Apparently, as he was on his way out door at Saturday Night Live this week, Pete Davidson took notice that the sketch comedy series’ longtime boss man, Lorne Michaels, was in a bit of a funk.

Luckily — as chronicled in an unaired, pretaped segment (seen below) — guest host Natasha Lyonne was rummaging through Michaels’ trash when she found the script for a music video the EP wrote and had hoped to shoot with Davidson before the musically inclined funny man wrapped his eight-season run.

Davidson decided to make his boss’ dream a reality, and launched into a music video in which he and Michaels (…or at least a series of facsimiles) rap about how comedy’s latest trendy innovation and/or meme clearly “Forgot About Lorne” and his many contributions to the form over nearly 50 years.

Wanna talk about all the crazy people he made?

Every single decade has ridiculous names!

Like David Spade, Belushi, Wiig and Farley,

Aykroyd, Gilda, Sandler and Carvey,

Ferrell, Morgan, Will Forte,

Norm Macdonald and Tina Fey

He musta seen a lotta things but he never snitched

He’s nice as hell, he’s Canadian, bitch

Along the way, Davidson celebrates all that Michaels did for him and fellow exiting cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, until his latest Eminem-style rap is screeched to a halt by a surprise cameo.

Watch the video below, then grade this weekend’s finale.



