TV Ratings: Shark Tank Finale and SmackDown Lead Friday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank closed out its season with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, dipping in the demo week to week but tying for the Friday win.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.4) was steady and shared the demo win.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.5 mil/0.2) added some eyeballs … NBC’s The Blacklist (2.6 mil/0.2) was steady… and The CW’s cancelled Charmed (350K/0.1) and Dynasty (210K/0.0) both added a few viewers.

