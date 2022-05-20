SNL: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving After This Week's Finale — Report

SNL‘s ensemble is about to lose a number of key pieces.

Four veteran cast members — Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney — are leaving the NBC sketch institution, with this Saturday’s Season 47 finale marking their final episode, our sister site Deadline reports.

McKinnon and Bryant are the longest-tenured cast members of the four, with both joining the show in 2012. McKinnon became a breakout star, thanks to impressions of Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres; she earned eight Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy, winning the award in 2016 and 2017.

Davidson joined SNL in 2014 as a featured player before eventually becoming a full-time repertory player. One of the youngest cast members in the show’s history (he was just 20 when he debuted), he became known for his “Weekend Update” appearances and digital shorts. As his star has risen, though, his SNL appearances have been less frequent; he was absent from several episodes this season. (His departure was first reported by Variety.)

Bryant has also earned a pair of Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on SNL. She’s known for her music videos as “Li’l Baby Aidy” and her impression of Texas senator Ted Cruz. During her time on SNL, she also co-created and starred in the Hulu comedy Shrill, which wrapped up a three-season run last year.

Mooney joined SNL in 2013, gaining fame for his offbeat brand of humor and becoming a staple of the show’s more surreal sketches that air late in the episode. He also starred alongside Stephen Merchant on the HBO comedy Single Ladies. The Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced (So Far) This Year

These high-profile departures still leave a very full cast roster at SNL. The Season 47 ensemble consisted of 21 (!) cast members, including repertory players Bryant, Michael Che, Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang, as well as featured players Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. That doesn’t even include the Please Don’t Destroy trio, consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who contributed digital shorts.

