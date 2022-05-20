TVLine Items: TWD Vet Is Ventimiglia's TV Sister, Zombies 3 Date and More

Sarah Wayne Callies and Milo Ventimiglia are sibling up: The Walking Dead alumna has joined the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring This Is Us vet Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim (Good Trouble), our sister site Deadline reports.

In the potential series — based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens — “a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” per the official synopsis. “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand, forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Callies will play Charlie’s big sister Birdie, who is also the co-owner of the bar they run together, which serves as a front for their illegitimate family business.

* The movie musical Zombies 3 will premiere Friday, July 15, exclusively on Disney+. Watch stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly announce the date here.

* Neve Campbell (House of Cards) will recur in Twisted Metal, Peacock’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise starring Anthony Mackie.

* Michaela McManus (The Village, One Tree Hill) has landed the female lead in ABC’s national parks drama pilot, playing a Park Service agent determined to bring her mother’s murderer to justice, per Deadline.

* Disney+ has released a new trailer for Baymax!, a six-episode Big Hero 6 spinoff series premiering Wednesday, June 29:

Everyone needs a big hero ●—● Watch the new trailer for Baymax! and stream the Original series starting June 29 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZeAjxYZkCE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 20, 2022

