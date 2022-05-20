High School Musical Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Summer Return — Watch Sneak Peek With Corbin Bleu

Disney+ is keeping the doors of East High open for another year, renewing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, the streamer announced that HSM:TM:TS‘ third season will premiere on Wednesday, July 27, with each of the eight episodes debuting weekly.

The show’s third season relocates several of East High’s finest to a California summer camp, where they encounter “romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors,” according to the official logline. “With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled ‘docu-series’ of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is ‘best in snow’ without leaving anyone out in the cold.”

Returning as series regulars for Season 3 are Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Matt Cornett as E.J., Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Reneé as Kourtney and Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos. Several other familiar faces — Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Larry Saperstein as Big Red and Joe Serafini as Seb — will also make guest appearances.

Fresh faces this season include Adrian Lyles as Jet, a mysterious new kid at Camp Shallow Lake, and Saylor Bell as Maddox, a techie who always follows the rules.

HSM:TM:TS is also showing love to some Disney icons this season, with Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) guest-starring as himself, Meg Donnelly (Zombies) playing a camp counselor/choreographer and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana) serving as the camp’s “killjoy” director.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 3, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.