Glee Returning to Streaming Via Hulu and Disney+ — Find Out When

A big victory for Gleeks who didn't stop believing.

Six months after getting kicked off Netflix, Glee is set to return to streaming beginning June 1 via Disney+ and Hulu, TVLine has learned. The move makes sense, considering Ryan Murphy’s musical phenom became an official Disney property following Mickey Mouse’s acquisition of Glee producer 20th Television).

The June 1 date is a fortuitous one, as it marks the launch of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations.

Glee premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons.

Rumors of a reboot have been heating up in recent years. Last fall, Fox’s entertainment president Michael Thorn addressed the speculation, telling our sister pub Deadline that “We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners.”

Of course, given Friday’s news, any new iteration of Glee would likely land on Hulu or Disney+. A rep for Disney declined to comment on the possibility of a revival/reboot.