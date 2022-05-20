The Simpsons Spoofs Bridgerton in Season Finale Sneak Peek

Bridgerton — sorry, make that Tunnelton — fever hits Springfield in Sunday’s season finale of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c).

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which finds Marge and her motley crew of gal pals — Sarah Wiggum, Bernice Hibbert, Miss Hoover and Luann Van Houten — collectively foaming at the mouth while bingeing their new streaming addiction.

“The Springfield ladies had a marvelous time journeying back to an era when England was filled with eligible young ladies in corsets courted by hot, multiracial dudes with rock-hard abs,” a Lady Whistledown-esque narrator says in the clip.

Elsewhere in the finale, “after Bart humiliates him at church, Homer finally teaches his son to admire his dad — until a visit from a magical, singing janitor changes everything they thought they knew,” according to the official logline. Hugh Jackman guest-stars as the aforementioned custodian, while Robert Reich also lends his voice to the episode.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch The Simpsons‘ take on Bridgerton, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.