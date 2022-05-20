Bob's Burgers Finale: Tina's Diary Holds Disturbing Secrets in Sneak Peek

It’s the Bob’s Burgers/Blade Runner crossover you didn’t know you needed.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s finale (Fox, 9/8c) finds a worried Belcher family snooping through Tina’s diaries to stop “a mission that could get her into a lot of trouble,” according to episode’s official synopsis. And as you’ll see, they discover a lot more than they bargained for.

The show’s voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

And while the season may be ending, this isn’t the last we’ll see of the Belcher family in the near future. The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theaters nationwide on May 27, marking the characters’ first official leap to the big screen.

According to the official synopsis, “the story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive preview of Sunday’s finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.