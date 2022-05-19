Chris Pratt's a Navy SEAL on a Deadly Mission in Terminal List Trailer — Watch

Everwood/Parks and Recreation vet-turned-dinosaur whisperer Chris Pratt returns to the small screen this July in Prime Video’s eight-episode thriller The Terminal List — the first trailer for which dropped early Thursday.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Pratt’s James Reece “after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission,” per the synopsis. “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu co-stars as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who endeavors to bring the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against out into the open.

In addition to Pratt and Wu, the ensemble also includes Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder.

All eight episodes of The Terminal List will be released on July 1, roughly three weeks after Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters.