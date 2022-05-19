Romantic Drama From Ava DuVernay, Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff Eyed at Starz, for Possible 3-Season Pickup

Starz is developing a romantic drama to be executive-produced by acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) and Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death).

If ordered to series, it will be for three seasons, 18 total half-hour episodes.

Ridloff and Jackson, who previously starred opposite each other in Broadway’s Children of a Lesser God, will also star in the series, while Paul Garnes (Queen Sugar, Colin in Black & White) is another EP.

With Kat Candler (Queen Sugar) serving as showrunner and writing the first episode, the untitled series follows two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down.

“One person is ambitious, while the other is restless. One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships,” says the synopsis. “One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.”

Appearing on Thursday at the company’s inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit, Starz original programming chief Kathryn Busby said, “There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity,” “Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn’t be prouder.”