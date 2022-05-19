TVLine Items: J.Lo Documentary Trailer, Church Joins Twisted Metal and More

Netflix is going on tour with Jennifer Lopez: The documentary special Halftime, chronicling the singer-actress’ life, will debut on the streamer on Tuesday, June 14.

The above trailer “offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez,” per the official description. “The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

* Thomas Haden Church (Divorce) has joined Twisted Metal, Peacock’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.

* Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy Trying will premiere Friday, July 22, with one new episode unspooling each subsequent Friday.

* The documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That Made His Legend will be available exclusively on Disney+ at a TBA date.

* Vida creator Tanya Saracho is developing the half-hour drama Lovesong for Starz. The project follows “two Mexican American childhood friends living in London as they both become entangled in a torturous love triangle with the same captivating singer-songwriter,” per the official synopsis. “A love story born out of betrayal and paid for with the cost of friendship. Steeped in the East London music scene, the series embarks on a cinematic contemplation of love, sex, identity, purpose and the price of happiness.”

* The Epix romantic comedy Bridge and Tunnel will return for Season 2 on Sunday, July 10. Watch a new trailer:

