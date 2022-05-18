Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Premiere Recap: The Undead — Grade It!

Usually when French actor Jean Reno joins a production, he brings an added layer of sophistication and excitement. Sadly, this isn’t the case in the Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?, as the Die Hart star manages to add more confusion and questions to the series than answers.

That’s saying a lot for a telenovela that ended its sophomore season with the show’s title and main conceit being tossed on its head by suggesting that Sara wasn’t dead at all. This is also after Marifer — more on her in a bit — confessed to killing Sara. As it turns out, Marifer cut Sara’s parachute strings so that she could die, but she didn’t.

Instead, Reno’s character Reinaldo faked her death and made her patient zero in some sort of bizarre medical experiment he was conducting. The conspiracy behind the experiment was so twisty that Sara’s psychiatrist Dr. Hugo Alanis was involved in it, and so was Reinaldo’s son, Nicandro. Sara, who was pregnant with Cesar’s baby when she was supposed to have died, meanwhile, ended up giving birth to the baby.

But where Sara and her baby are these days remains a mystery — for now. Thankfully, Alex and Elisa are on the case. The hospital where they visited Marifer (who is also not dead) appears to be the same strange facility where Reinaldo kept Sara and conducted his unethical and highly controversial tests. Alex and Elisa found out about the clinic when a nurse called them on Marifer’s behalf so that Marifer could talk to them before she died.

While visiting Marifer, she typed in Dr. Alanis and Nicandro’s names on Alex’s phone to let him know something nefarious was taking place. Even without Marifer’s information, Alex and Elisa could tell the facility was suspicious because of all the security cameras. Two goons eventually ousted the couple from the grounds, and that’s when Alex decided to pay Nicandro a visit.

Prettier than he is bright, Nicandro accidentally revealed that he knew Marifer couldn’t speak because her lungs were burned in the casino fire. If he wasn’t part of the fake clinic conspiracy, he wouldn’t have known that detail. Before Alex could get more intel out of him, however, Nicandro tripped an alarm, and Alex narrowly escaped before the police arrived.

All of this, plus a file Alex found at the clinic and Dr. Alanis’ dead body, pushed Alex to turn to the authorities, who then exhumed Sara’s grave and found an empty casket! Oh snap! Is Sara still alive after all?

Elsewhere in the premiere, Chema performed a sexual favor in prison for a phone without a battery (can this man please catch a break?!), and Rodolfo figured out that his father Cesar is in the Seychelles. Soon after, Cesar’s money was stolen by a hacker, but it was unclear if Alex was the culprit or if it was someone else.

What did you think of the Who Killed Sara? premiere? Was it worth the wait? Grade the opener in our poll, and drop your thoughts in the comments.