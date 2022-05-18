TVLine Items: The Hills Reboot, Netflix's New Iron Chefs and More

MTV is reaching for something in the distance: a new iteration of The Hills.

The network has ordered The Hills: Next Gen (working title), featuring a new and more diverse cast of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in a very different Los Angeles, our sister site Deadline reports. The series will explore “race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu.”

Additionally, MTV has picked up Jersey Shore 2.0 (working title), in which a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (premiering Wednesday, June 15) has revealed its five new Iron Chefs — Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara — as well as Challenger Chefs Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin and Yia Vang. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as judges along with guest judges Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto, while Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, as previously reported, will host, with Mark Dacascos back as The Chairman.

* Adult Swim has renewed The Eric Andre Show for a sixth season to premiere in 2023 and feature guests Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm and Raven-Symoné.

* Sacha Baron Cohen has teamed with King of the Hill‘s Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, as well as Michael Koman (Nathan for You, How To with John Wilson), to develop the family-oriented animated special Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. “Set in the mythical Town of Fools and originally told in Yiddish, Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth shares the absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions,” per the official description.

* An untitled Lizzo documentary will debut this fall on HBO Max, exploring “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

* Facebook Watch has greenlit to premiere this summer JoJo Goes, a hybrid docuseries in which JoJo Siwa is joined by her celebrity friends to partake in crazy adventures she’s always wanted to experience but never got the chance.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?