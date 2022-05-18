Queer as Folk Reboot: Tragedy Unites a Community in First Trailer — Watch

Peacock is ready introduce a new generation of folks, and they’re queerer than ever.

That’s right, the streamer has finally released the highly anticipated first trailer for its upcoming Queer as Folk reboot, premiering Thursday, June 9.

The new Queer as Folk stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy) as Brodie, a chaotic commitment-phobe; Fin Argus (The Gifted) as Mingus, an over-confident high school student; Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) as Ruthie, a transgender party girl attempting to clean up her act; newcomer CG as Shar, a non-binary professor pursuing parenthood; Johnny Sibilly (Pose) as Noah, a successful lawyer with much to hide; and Ryan O’Connell (Special) as Julian, a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy.

Key guest stars include Kim Cattrall (How I Met Your Father) as a southern debutante named Brenda, Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) as a single mom named Judy, Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon) as an emotionally distant father named Winston, Nyle DiMarco (This Close) as a charming grad student named Leo and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) as a personal trainer named Eric.

“Like most queer ’90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk,” creator Stephen Dunn says. “Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm — one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

Dunn continues, “I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America — and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience. If there’s one person who is able to see Queer as Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

Hit PLAY for your first look at Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.