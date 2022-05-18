Marnie Schulenburg, Who Played Alison on As the World Turns, Dead at 37

Marnie Schulenburg, who played Alison Stewart on the CBS daytime soap As the World Turns, died following a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was 37.

The actress, who is also known for her turn as Jo Sullivan on One Life to Live, died Tuesday at a hospital in Bloomfield, New Jersey, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Schulenburg is survived by her husband, Succession actor Zack Robidas, and their 2-year-old daughter, Coda. Schulenburg and Robidas were married in 2013.

Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg made her soap opera debut as Alison Stewart on CBS’ The Young and the Restless in 2007. She then reprised the role on As the World Turns until the network cancelled the series in 2010. The portrayal earned Schulenburg a Daytime Emmy nod that same year. She joined One Life to Live as Jo Sullivan in 2013, when the soap moved to Hulu.

A former gymnast, Schulenburg appeared in plays for the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and New York’s Dramatists Guild of America before setting her sights on the small screen. Other roles include guest-starring turns on Blue Bloods and The Good Fight. Schulenburg will also recur as Maggie Caysen on the upcoming Season 3 of Showtime’s City on a Hill, which premieres in July.