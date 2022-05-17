Monday Ratings: NCISes, Good Doctor Finale Dip; All American Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 finale led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS drew the largest audience. What's Been Renewed? What Got Cancelled?

Opening CBS’ night, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5) was down in the demo, while Bobishola (5.1 mil/0.4) was steady. A really fun episode of NCIS (6.3 mil/0.4) nonetheless tied the long-running drama’s demo low, while NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.3) posted its second smallest audience and hit a demo low with Part 1 of its freshman finale.

Over on Fox, the newly renewed 9-1-1 (5.3 mil/0.7, read post mortem) and Lone Star (4.5 mil/0.6, read post mortem) were both steady with their season finales.

Leading out of an Up rebroadcast (2 mil/0.4, and still a deligh–SQUIRREL!), The Good Doctor (3.3 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dipped to a demo low with its season finale.

Ahead of their finales next week, The CW’s All American (560K/0.2) and the recently renewed Homecoming (400K/0.1) matched or hit their best audiences since March 21, with the former also rising in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.