TVLine Items: Tom Brady Gets Roasted, City on a Hill's New Date and More

Tom Brady will be feeling the heat when Netflix roasts the NFL quarterback in the first in a series of specials titled Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.

Brady’s roast will tape in 2023, following his next season in the NFL, with roasters to be announced. Additionally, the football player will serve as executive producer on his own roast and future GROAT specials.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Added Brady: “To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.'”

* Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to Brooklyn, New York, for a week of shows this fall.

* Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has ordered the offshoot Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which will be set at the couple’s Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, as well as a baking competition series hosted at the pair’s Silos Baking Co., our sister site Variety reports.

* The comedy sketch show That Damn Michael Che will return for Season 2 on Thursday, May 26, with all six episodes on HBO Max. Watch a trailer here.

* City on a Hill Season 3 will now premiere Sunday, July 31 at 10/9c on Showtime, our sister site Deadline reports. Watch a new trailer:

* HBO has released a teaser for the limited series Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander and premiering Monday, June 6 at 9 pm:

