She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Gets Disney+ Premiere Date — New Trailer Reveals Jameela Jamil's Villainous Titania

It’s going to be a hulk girl summer on Disney+.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) in the title role, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 17, TVLine has confirmed.

The announcement was made official during Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York, where the streamer also unveiled the first official trailer.

In addition to Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, the show’s cast also includes Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, Tim Roth (Twin Peaks) as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Jennifer’s BFF, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva) as Amelia, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania.

She-Hulk is the latest in a long line of Marvel series produced for Disney+. Previous releases included WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight. Still to come are Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion and Ironheart, among numerous other series and holiday specials.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.