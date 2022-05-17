Blood & Treasure Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date, Moves to Paramount+

Two days shy of the third anniversary of its debut, Blood & Treasure at long last has a Season 2 premiere date. Oh, and it’s moving from CBS to the Paramount+ streaming service. 'Missing' Shows, Found! Westworld, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan and Others

TVLine has learned exclusively that the globe-trotting action-adventure drama will debut its 13-episode sophomore season Sunday, July 17 on Paramount+ (with two episodes), to be followed by weekly Sunday releases.

Created by created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure follows a brilliant antiquities expert (played by Matt Barr) and a cunning art thief (Sofia Pernas) who in Season 1 teamed up to track a ruthless terrorist who funded his attacks through stolen treasure. As the duo crisscrossed the world hunting their target in Season 1, they unexpectedly found themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The cast also includes Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead), Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow), James Callis (Battlestar Galactica), Oded Fehr (Covert Affairs), Alicia Coppola (Shameless) and Mark Gagliardi.

Federman and Scaia serve as executive producers alongside Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens.

Blood & Treasure premiered in May 2019 on CBS, with its finale airing that August. Season 2 was ordered midway through Season 1, in June 2019, following some initial solid-for-summer ratings.

COVID pandemic-related production shutdowns delayed filming on Season 2, which didn’t wrap until mid-December 2020. When CBS first announced its schedule for the current TV season, Blood & Treasure was among the shows said to be “returning” at some point. As of February, post-production on the sophomore season was complete.

Of note, Barr now has a lead role on The CW’s Walker prequel spinoff, Walker: Independence.

Want scoop on Blood & Treasure Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.