Marvel TV Alum Breaks Silence on 'Unexpected' Doctor Strange 2 Encore

The following contains casting spoilers from the motion picture Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now in theaters.

The Marvel TV alum behind a mind-blowing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo has broken their silence, no puns intended.

Midway through the MCU’s latest big-screen entry, Mordo — the Sorcerer Supreme on Earth-838 — presents Stephen Strange to the Illuminati, a secret society led by Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier (of the X-Men movies) and counting among its ranks Reed Richards (the Fantastic 4’s “Mr. Fantastic,” played here for a first time by Jack Ryan‘s John Krasinski) and Maria Rambeau in the Captain Marvel persona (Lashana Lynch reprising her Captain Marvel role).

The Illuminati also includes Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, rocking the Captain Carter supersoldier persona that was teased in Disney+’s animated What If…? series, as well as Blackagar Boltagon aka Black Bolt, who was played again by Anson Mount of ABC’s very short-lived Marvel’s Inhumans — with both a bit of a wink and a much-needed costume upgrade.

Nearly two weeks after the blockbuster’s release, Mount has spoken about his cameo, writing on Twitter that the call he received from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige “was one of the most unexpected of my life.

“It was an honor and joy to finally work w/ [director] Sam Raime [sic] who reached out to engage me on how best to do this,” Mount added. “Beyond grateful for the experience.”

Mount, who now headlines Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, capped his message with the “🤯” emoji, which is, well… fitting (if a bit #TooSoon)… and attached an illustration of the Black Bolt comic book character, whose appearance he was able to better emulate in Doctor Strange 2 than in Inhumans.