Yellowstone Officially Begins Production on Its Biggest Season Ever

Yellowstone fans, you're one step closer to getting new episodes.

Paramount Network announced Monday that production is officially underway in Montana on the drama’s fifth season — and it’s going to be a big one. As previously reported, Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, making it the series’ longest season to-date.

There is a caveat, however: Paramount will be splitting those 14 episodes into two, seven-episode chunks. (Relatedly, here are 5 burning Qs we need answered in Season 5.)

The news arrives roughly three months after the ink dried on Yellowstone‘s Season 5 renewal. Even before the pickup was official, it was a fait accompli. The Season 4 finale was up 81 percent in total viewers over Season 3’s ender, making it the most-watched cable telecast since The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere.

Viewers will recall that in January’s Season 4 finale (recapped in full here), Beth shocked fiancé Rip with an impromptu wedding before running off to blackmail adopted brother Jamie into committing patricide. Meanwhile, John strong-armed a judge into lessening Summer’s sentence to eight months, Kayce saw a vision of “the end” of him and Monica, and Jimmy chose Emily and the Four Sixes over Mia and the Yellowstone.

Speaking of Emily, Kathryn Kelly will return in Season 5 as a full-fledged series-regular status, along with Jen Landon, who plays marble-mouthed ranch hand Teeter.

In announcing the renewal, ViacomCBS Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy said that “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”