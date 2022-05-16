The Old Man Trailer: Jeff Bridges Kicks Ass (!) in First Look at FX Thriller

Don’t make The Dude angry. You wouldn’t like The Dude when he’s angry.

Jeff Bridges gets to play action hero in the official trailer for FX’s The Old Man, premiering Thursday, June 16 at 10/9c. In the trailer — which you can watch above — Bridges plays grizzled ex-CIA operative Dan Chase, who’s happily living off the grid with his two dogs when he’s ambushed by a trained assassin. He survives the ambush, but it forces him to go on the run — and he brings a lot of guns with him.

Dan hides out in Morocco, where FBI official Harold Harper (played by John Lithgow) looks to neutralize him to keep a 30-year-old secret buried. But Dan decimates the attackers, John Wick-style, with gunfire and hand-to-hand combat. “Any more you send to me, I send ’em back in bags,” he tells Harold, before warning: “Any one you send to my kids, I send ’em back in pieces.”

“There’s no limit to the damage he’ll do, or the things he’ll destroy,” Harold declares as we see Dan kicking ass across a number of international locales. Plus, Amy Brenneman pops up as a woman who has feelings for Dan: “It matters to me whether you make it out alive.” As Dan fights to survive, “the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past,” per the official description.

The Old Man is based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel; Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine (Black Sails) serve as writers and creators.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Old Man, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.